Man charged for allegedly buying gun used in killing of Detroit police officer

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged with the illegal straw purchase of a firearm that was later used in a shooting Wednesday night killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts.

According to U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison, 26-year-old Sheldon Avery Thomas is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm.

Police say they were able to trace the Draco pistol that was allegedly used by Ehmani Davis to kill Courts.

According to police, Thomas bought the firearm at a gun store in Eastpointe, and then records and surveillance video show Thomas meet with Davis in a nearby parking lot.

Thomas allegedly made false statements in buying the firearm, saying he was the actual purchaser.

“The tragic death of Officer Courts is one more terrible example of what happens when guns are supplied to those who are prohibited from possessing them. Purchasing a gun for someone who is legally prohibited from possessing it can land you in prison for 10 years,” Ison said in a statement. “Our office will continue to focus on the drivers of violence, which includes both those who commit violent crimes using firearms and those that help them obtain firearms illegally. This case should serve as a warning to those thinking about straw purchasing firearms – you will face federal charges.”

