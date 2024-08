DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man has died after he was electrocuted by a live wire in Detroit, according to Fire Chief James Harris.

The victim's body was found Wednesday evening on Holcomb Street near Sylvester Street, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, however, powerful storms moved through the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

DTE is also investigating.

— This is a breaking news story. 7 News Detroit is working to learn more.