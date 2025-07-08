DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — One person is dead after a shootout with Warren police, following a chase that ended on Detroit's east side.

WATCH LIVE REPORTS FROM RYAN MARSHALL

Man shot & killed in Warren shootout after chase that ended on Detroit's east side

7am report: Man shot & killed during shootout with Warren police on Detroit's east side

We're told this all started when Warren officers were sent to a home in the 13000 block of Prospect Avenue for reports of domestic violence and arson around 3 a.m. The female caller told police that her boyfriend had assaulted and strangled her before trying to set the residence on fire.

Police say the man fled the scene in a Chrysler sedan. Officers made contact with the suspect's girlfriend, who they say did not sustain any serous injuries.

Investigators found the man in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke. The suspect drove away from police, firing at them multiple times.

After a brief chase, police say the man got out of his car in the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney, fleeing on foot while still firing shots at officers. Officers returned fire at the man.

Near a home on Castle and Montlieu, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told no police officers were hurt in the incident.