Man shot multiple times by stranger upset over where he parked on public street in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I didn't know he was dead angry about me parking in front of a tree," said the victim in a shooting that Taylor police are calling "unprovoked."

That victim, we're calling J.D., does not want his real name used or his face shown because he has no idea who the man is who shot him.

"I don't know them. They don't even know me," J.D. said sitting on the porch of his house still recovering from at least four gunshot wounds. The bullets hit him in the jaw, the stomach and one of his hands.

It all started around 6 a.m. on Sept. 27 on a neighborhood street in Taylor.

J.D. was parked while he was waiting until it was time to pick up a relative who was working nearby. He said he was parked near a tree when a man and a woman pulled up near him and then backed up into a driveway.

Because the stranger kept looking at J.D., he decided to pull off and wait somewhere else. But the other driver turned his lights back on and followed him.

After turning the corner near Telegraph Road not far from I-94, J.D. pulled over to see if the man wanted to say something to him. And he did.

"He said, 'Don't park in front of my house no more.' And I told him I wasn't parked there. He's like, 'Like I said, don't park in front of my house,' and got to shooting just out of the blue, and I'm like, whoah."

J.D. said before the man fired shots, a woman in the passenger seat leaned back as if she knew what he was about to do.

The couple took off and J.D. took off after them, recording video with his phone in hopes of getting a license plate.

"I was about to run in the back of them but my car was so small, I didn't know if I might have did damage to my car and then wouldn't be able to make it to the hospital."

He said it was the 911 operator who told him to stop pursuing the shooter's vehicle.

The shooter and his companion got away, but Taylor police released a photo from J.D.'s video in hopes that someone can help tell them who owns the vehicle.

Taylor Police said a paper plate in the window and a dealer vanity plate on the car are unreadable.

The shooter in the driver's seat is described as a Black man and his passenger was a white woman. J.D said it appeared they were in their late 20s or 30s.

Police believe the vehicle to be a four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 and silver in color with a vanity dealer plate attached to the rear and possibly a temporary license plate in the rear window.

If you have information on this car, please contact Detective Matthew Oliver at 734-287-6611 Ext. 2015.

