Many UAW members saying 'no' to tentative deal as GM ratification vote tightens

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Weeks after the United Auto Workers reached deals with all three major Detroit automakers, there’s a growing movement among some workers to turn the deal down.

According to the UAW’s vote tracker, as of Tuesday evening, about 80% of Stellantis members voted yes while about 66% of Ford Motor Co. workers voted yes, with still many plants yet to submit results. The race to ratification at General Motors is much tighter, standing at 52% yes votes and 48% no votes. Roughly 20 GM facilities have yet to submit results.

One of those plants that did vote "no" was GM's Pontiac stamping plant.

“I don't feel like it’s a historical contract until we finally get all our issues addressed,” said Derek Derry, one of the Pontiac employees who voted no.

Derry is a GM employee of 26 years and works in production at Pontiac stamping, where 73% of production workers voted against ratifying the tentative deal. It’s one of six GM facilities to vote no so far.

“We're just tired of not being recognized," Derry said. "They throw pennies at us and that’ll be it and we'll accept whatever but this time, I don't think we should and I don't think we are.”

Derry and many of his coworkers feel this deal left out veteran employees and retirees, and fell short of their demands. It’s a tight race right now, and Derry and some of his colleagues are campaigning their message to vote no.

“I think he (UAW President Shawn Fain) needs to go back to the table once this is voted down and I think this truly will be voted down," Derry said. "Give us more of what us workers want.”

It’s unclear when the final votes will be announced, but Derry is following closely. Although he wasn’t called to strike during the Stand up Strike, he’s still ready to walk off the production line and onto the picket line.

"I'm ready," Derry said. "I'm ready and I know a lot of my brothers and sisters are also."