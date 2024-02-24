MDHHS urges MMR vaccination after Oakland County measles case reported

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three weeks shy of turning 4, young Joey has a lot of energy as illnesses to go around.

“We've had a really rough fall and winter flu season," Joey's mom Kaitlyn Henninger said. "It seems I can't go more than 72 hours without a runny nose.”

Henninger says her kids have spent a lot of time lately at the doctor's office, and she just read Friday morning about a measles outbreak in a Florida elementary school.

“An eye roll was my initial response but then I heard about the Oakland County case and that’s definitely more concerning,” Henninger said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new case of the measles in Oakland County, marking the first case in Michigan in five years. Michigan now joins 15 other states that have reported cases this year.

The confirmed case in an Oakland County child was associated with international travel.

"MDHHS is working closely with the Oakland County Health Division on this case, and at this time there are not thought to be additional exposures outside of the household based on when symptoms began," MDHHS said in a statement. "Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air."

The department is urging parents to make sure their children are up to date on vaccines, especially the vaccine for measles, in light of the reported case.

It's the first case in Michigan since 2019 when an outbreak of 44 cases hit the state, with 90% coming from Oakland County. Pediatricians like Dr. Molly O’Shea, M.D., at Birmingham Pediatrics, hope that doesn't happen again.

“Maybe we’ll get lucky and it will be one case, but I doubt it,” O'Shea said. “When you have a case of measles, it really is rarely just one.”

In the release, the MDHHS states "The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can emerge 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:



High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

O'Shea says measles can be a serious illness and it is 10 times more contagious than COVID-19. MDHHS says 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to measles will become infected, and 1 in 5 people who get measles will be hospitalized.

“Unlike other viruses where you might need a big load of the virus to get sick, with measles, even the tiniest exposure, if you’re vulnerable, you will get it," O'Shea said.

But O'Shea says there is a prevention tool that’s been around for decades and is the reason why in her 30-plus years of practice, she’s rarely seen a patient with measles.

“What I'm holding in my hand is a life-saving opportunity for families,” Dr. O'Shea while holding a dose of the MMR vaccine. "The MMR is highly effective as a vaccine.”

MDHHS says the vaccine is 93% effective after the first dose and 97% effective after the second dose. Just two doses provide lifelong immunity, given once to kids at 12 months and then again at age 4.

The MDHHS is warning about a drop in vaccination rates, saying "Across the United States, routine immunization coverage has dropped. Statewide, vaccine coverage for the MMR (two doses) vaccine for children ages 4 to 6 years old has decreased from 89.4% in 2017 to 84% in 2022. For children ages 19 through 35 months of age, vaccine coverage has decreased from 84.7% in April 2020 to 83.6% in December 2023."

“For parents who have opted not to vaccinate and your children are eligible, this is a great time to update your decision,” O'Shea said. "I wish we didn't even have to see vaccine preventable illnesses again.”

O'Shea says after age 8, it's effectiveness won't be as high. MDHHS also says it is effective within 72 hours of exposure. In a few weeks, Henninger will see O'Shea for her son's second dose, and is thankful she made the decision.

“I felt great about it. I have never regretted vaccinating my children," Henninger said. "I felt very, very reassured I made the right decision immediately.”

Michigan residents can contact their health care provider or visit their local health department for additional information on ways to obtain the vaccine and schedule an appointment. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program.

To learn more about the MMR vaccine, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website. More information about measles cases in the U.S. is also on their website.

