Metro Detroit teen gets $250,000 bond after threat found in school bathroom

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Canton teen is facing two charges and is being received a $250,000, no 10 percent bond for making school threats this week.

According to Canton police, 17-year-old Brendan Sibel was charged with two counts of terrorism threat, 20-year felonies, and two counts of bomb threat, 4-year felonies.

It started when students found threats written on bathroom walls at Canton and Salem high schools this week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said they are evaluating the serious threats on an individual basis and "in this case, we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt alleged bomb and terrorism threats."

After being notified of the threats, Plymouth-Canton Community School officials and police investigated and determined them to be not credible.

“Threats made against our schools, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated. Any threats to the safety of our students and staff will be taken seriously, and those deemed responsible will be held accountable,” said Monica L. Merritt, P-CCS Superintendent of Schools. “We recognize what makes our high school campus so unique as ‘Three Schools, One Park’ also presents some unique challenges…but we have an incredible community, and together we will ensure that P-CCS remains a safe learning environment for all."

Sibel was arraigned on those charges on Wednesday and a bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, a Clinton Township teen was given a $150,000 bond for posting a threat to Chippewa Valley High School.

Also, a Green Oak Township teen is being held on $10 million bond after he threatened to shoot up South Lyon High School.