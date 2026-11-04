Metro Detroit voters head to the polls with local races, taxes and bond proposals on the ballot

Voters across Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties headed to the polls on Election Day, weighing a range of issues, from the economy and global conflicts to local races and bond proposals.

Voters across Michigan head to the polls for the Midterm Election

OAKLAND COUNTY:

“The war, inflation, gas prices, and everything else,” said Manish Salecha of Bloomfield Township.

In Bloomfield Township, voters are deciding on a $50 million bond proposal that would fund the construction of a new police station and fire station. According to the township, the police department needs more space than it currently has inside Township Hall.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2029. For the average residential property in Bloomfield Township, the estimated first-year tax increase would be approximately $128.96.

“Personally, I’m all for anything that improves all our local government, really what we can provide for our local population,” one Bloomfield Township resident said.

Oakland County voters are also casting ballots in several races, including for University of Michigan Regent, Michigan State University Trustee, Bloomfield Hills School Board, Oakland Community College Board of Trustees and Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

In Pontiac, one voter said the various local and countywide proposals helped motivate him to cast his ballot.

“There was the one for the Charles H. Wright Museum, another one for … the Detroit Zoo, and … we need our roads fixed,” said Steven Crowder.

For the first time in more than 40 years, voters will also weigh in on a road proposal. The $75 million bond proposal would fund road reconstruction, resurfacing, and rehabilitation.

In Waterford Township, voters expressed similar concerns about the economy and rising prices, while others said they were casting their ballots with their children’s futures in mind.

Waterford voters will once again consider police and fire operating millages after both measures failed in August. While some voters said they were frustrated to see the proposals back on the ballot, others said police and fire services are worth the additional cost.

“The taxes for police and fire, I’m cool with all that,” one Waterford resident said.

Voters will also decide on a non-homestead millage, which applies to businesses, commercial and industrial properties, rental properties and second or vacation homes. Revenue from the millage supports school operations, including teacher salaries, student support services, technology, textbooks and student transportation.

Owners of non-homestead properties currently pay roughly 17.6 to 17.67 mills. If approved, the rate would increase to 18 mills, which is expected to generate an additional $500,000 annually for school operations.

MACOMB COUNTY:

Voters turned out in large numbers across parts of Macomb County on Election Day, with Eastpointe officials reporting particularly high participation both before and during Tuesday’s voting.

Eastpointe City Manager Ryan Madis said about 8,000 ballots were cast before Election Day, including roughly 1,500 early in-person votes and 6,500 absentee ballots that had been received.

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By 2 p.m. Tuesday, more than 3,000 additional voters had cast ballots at polling locations in the city, Madis told WXYZ.

The turnout represents a significant share of Eastpointe’s roughly 28,000 registered voters.

“It’s a great day to vote and to participate in democracy,” Madis said.

Voters also encountered lines at some polling locations. At Lakeview High School around noon, voters faced waits of about an hour and a half.

At the Warren Community Center, voters steadily filed in and out throughout the day.

Voters who spoke with WXYZ pointed to a wide range of issues motivating them to cast their ballots, from local taxes and millages to national and social issues.

Robert Kacir, an Eastpointe voter, said he wants to see greater attention paid to issues at home.

“I’m not saying ignore what’s going on overseas, but we have enough issues as it is here right now, and it’d be nice to see our tax money go to what’s going on here at home,” Kacir said.

Eastpointe voter Chris Saylor said local ballot issues were especially important to him.

“The biggest things are the millages that we have,” Saylor said.

In Warren, Edward Buteruga pointed to reproductive freedom as a key issue motivating his vote.

“Basic human rights, reproductive freedom is a big one for me,” Buteruga said.

Brenda Needham, another Warren voter, said her Christian conservative values influenced her decisions at the polls.

“Well, I have conservative Christian values, so trying to create our country into something it wasn’t founded on is not something I’m interested in,” Needham said.

After months of a contentious election season, voters also expressed a mixture of emotions about Election Day finally arriving.

“I think it’s a mix of excitement, like nerve-wracking,” Warren voter Fiona Robertson said.

Saylor said he was looking forward to one particular part of election season coming to an end.

“As long as those ads go away, that’ll make me happy,” he said.

Kacir echoed that sentiment.

“It’ll be kinda nice stepping away for a minute now, kinda getting a sense of normalcy after this,” he said.

WAYNE COUNTY:

Dearborn Public Schools is asking voters to approve a bond proposal expected to generate an estimated $1.5 billion over 30 years.

The proposal is not a bond renewal. However, teachers told 7 News Detroit that the bond would maintain the same taxpayer rate as two other levies designated for city expenditures that are expiring.

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If approved by voters, the money would be used to renovate or rebuild every public school in the district.

But the bond proposal isn't the only issue bringing Dearborn residents to the polls. One voter, Abdul, pointed to the rising cost of living as a major factor motivating him to cast his ballot at Henry Ford Elementary.

“High gas prices, high grocery prices, everything is high nowadays. It's looking bad out here,” Abdul said.

In Lincoln Park, voters arriving at the Kennedy Memorial Building off Fort Street were greeted by candidates rallying outside the polling location.

Many candidates seeking reelection, including the mayor, are running unopposed. But voters told 7 News Detroit there has been a strong word-of-mouth campaign within the community supporting several write-in candidates.

Residents also pointed to a desire for change in local government as they headed to the polls. Marlene Lewis said public safety and infrastructure were among her priorities.

“I want safety, infrastructure in my city, so I want a mayor who is going to look after us for that,” Lewis said.

In Woodhaven, poll workers at the Woodhaven Community Center reported high voter turnout on Election Day.

They told 7 News Detroit that activity at the polling location was partly due to three precincts being consolidated into one, making Precinct 3 the second-largest of the city's four precincts.

Poll workers also pointed to several contested races drawing voters to the polls, including an open mayoral seat and multiple vacant seats on the Woodhaven City Council.

For Woodhaven voter Vriana Becker, larger social issues were also a priority this election cycle.

“Mainly just like reproductive care and autonomy, trans healthcare, obviously,” Becker said.

