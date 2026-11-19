DETROIT — Thursday Nov. 19 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and you may see people wearing purple to shine a light on one of the world’s deadliest cancers.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an estimated 530,000 people worldwide will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Nearly 490,000 of them will die from the disease.

See the full story from Alicia Smith in the video below

Metro Detroiters mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day by sharing the stories of the mothers they lost

Two metro Detroiters who lost their mothers to pancreatic cancer are sharing their stories to raise awareness.

“Almost like a death sentence”

Inside the Hudson Café in downtown Detroit, owner and operator Tom Teknos greets customers during the busy brunch rush. He still takes time to remember his mother, Georgia Teknos, the “queen of Hudson Cafe.”

“She was the matriarch of her family, and she was the queen of Hudson Cafe. And you know we do miss her, and she’ll always be the legend in this place,” Teknos said.

His mother would have turned 79 on the day I sat down with him for this interview.

Georgia was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2018.

“We got to Henry Ford, and they took a CAT scan of her stomach, and they found a huge mass on her pancreas. And then we knew, and at that point it was almost like a death sentence,” Teknos said. “It’s probably the hardest news I’ve ever received in my life.”

Georgia started chemotherapy but died three months later.

Know the symptoms and risk factors

Teknos believes his mother’s first symptom was pain that wrapped around her stomach.

Pain in the abdomen or back is a common symptom of pancreatic cancer. Other symptoms include – but are not limited to -- unexplained weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, changes in stool, new-onset diabetes, and blood clots.

Georgia’s main risk factor was a family history of cancer.

Teknos and his siblings learned around 2015 or 2016 that they carry the BRCA2 gene.

“It’s the hard news to take, but at the same time we have an opportunity now to at least get tested,” he said. He and his siblings now have regular scans, colonoscopies and skin checks.

“Anne’s Fans” walk in her honor

Sarah Grutza of Detroit knows what the Tom and his family have gone through. She lost her mother, Anne, to pancreatic cancer in January 2025.

While Anne was in the hospital, the family found helpful resources on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) website and decided to sign up for PanCAN’s PurpleStride walk.

“Before she passed, I did a post where she was sitting next to me, and she raised $10,000 that very first day just by donations from individuals that we did on social media,” Grutza said. “It just goes to show how powerful she was, how touching, and how people impacted by this disease can really want to give back.”

Anne died before the walk took place, but “Anne’s Fans,” a team of more than 60 people, walked to celebrate her life.

What you can do

Teknos’s message is simple: “Definitely go to the doctor regularly if something feels off in your body.”

Grutza encourages people to get involved. “You can advocate, talk to your state lawmakers, talk to your federal lawmakers about continuing to advocate for research. Or you can join PurpleStride, or you can donate.”

PanCAN’s PurpleStride walk in Detroit is set for April 24 at Milliken State Park. To learn more about symptoms, risk factors, and patient resources or to sign up for the walk or donate, visit pancan.org.

