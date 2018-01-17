Metro Detroiters react to meteor that lit up the SE Michigan night sky

(WXYZ) - Many are still talking about the meteor that lit up the sky and caused a loud boom Tuesday night.

There was a search in Macomb Township today for meteorites.

Those who aren't hitting the ground looking for remnants of that meteor are still fascinated by what took place last night.

Dracy Reed said, "I was like, 'wow, what's going on?'"

He was at work when the commotion startled him.

Frank Tocco was sleeping during the event.

"The dog woke us up and barked, a second or two later we heard this loud boom," he said.

At first it was reported that pieces could be found in Mt. Clemens, New Haven or Macomb Township.

Now experts with the Cranbrook Institute of Science say it could have fallen near Chelsea.

If you happen to find it, some say it could sell for up to $1 million.

Some folks are having fun with all this talk, including Bath Township police who recreated their own version of the meteor.

Others wonder if it could have been something more out of this world.

Reed said, "People saying it was a UFO. I was like 'no, can't be no UFO I hope not.' I hope it's not a UFO or something like that."

