Bright light and loud sound heard throughout southeast Michigan

8:33 PM, Jan 16, 2018
(WXYZ) - 7 Action News is receiving many news tips about a bright flash of light and loud noise that has been heard throughout southeast Michigan.

We have heard reports from Ypsilanti Township to Clarkston to Grosse Isle.

At this point, 7 Action News has yet to determine what caused it. However, the National Weather Service has issued a tweet saying it was a meteor.

Some people have posted videos to YouTube.

If you have any photos or video, please send it to news@wxyz.com and include how you would like to be credited.

