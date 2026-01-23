DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit residents are preparing to hunker down at home this weekend as extreme cold temperatures and another round of snow approach the area.

At Mike's Fresh Market on Detroit's east side, customers have been flooding in to stock up on essentials before the storm hits. Store employees say this surge in shoppers is typical ahead of severe weather events.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Metro Detroiters stock up on groceries ahead of weekend winter storm

Barbara Sanders was among those preparing for the weekend weather while thinking about her grandchildren's needs.

"I forgot to get my baby milk for their cereal yesterday, so I had to come get some milk today," Sanders said. "I was thinking about it all night. I was hoping it didn't start this morning before I got up and got to the store."

WXYZ

Sanders plans to stay inside once Saturday arrives because she doesn't like winter weather.

Deandre Ruffin shared similar plans, stopping by the store for breakfast and dinner supplies.

"Because it's supposed to get real bad out, so I wanted to stop in before it gets too cold, too bad out and take care of all the little stuff I need to take care of," Ruffin said.

Related video: What you need to know about the 3 stages of frostbite

What you need to know about the 3 stages of frostbite

Donovan Sullivan Jr. had a specific strategy for dealing with icy windshields, purchasing glass cleaner along with fruit and sweet rolls.

"It helps. It has a coating on it. Once you spray it, it leaves a coating on your windshield and so you don't have to do a lot of scraping. Just basically take the brush and brush the snow off," Sullivan said.

WXYZ

Sue, a longtime employee at Mike's Fresh Market, explained that the store always prepares for increased business before bad weather strikes.

"We have the biggest market in the east side," Sue said. "We don't know tomorrow, the weather is going to be really bad, but we stock everything."

WXYZ

Similar scenes played out at a Kroger location in Oak Park, where shoppers like Teri were gathering supplies.

"Got a few munchies, make sure I got business covered if there's no ability to cook or anything like that," Teri said.

Eric Malisow described the current conditions while shopping for both himself and neighborhood cats he cares for.

"It is absolutely ridiculous out here. I'm wearing triple layers," Milosow said. "What I want to do is I want to make sure that I have some warm food for 'em. I'm gonna get a get a nice warm bowl for them as well."

Related video: Water main repaired in Melvindale after break causes icy mess

Water main repaired in Melvindale after break causes icy mess

Aaron Perry expressed a common opinion about winter driving conditions that's motivating many to stay home.

"I hate driving in the snow... because sometimes, my car will slip. Nah," Perry said.

Related stories:



—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

