Michigan chef goes viral on TikTok after taking the egg roll to the next level

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Customers from all across the Metro Detroit area are rolling up to grab one of Chef Mike Williams' tasty social media sensations called 'On the Roll, Next Level Eggroll."

He's gone viral on TikTok for his creations accruing more than 78,000 followers.

"You type in egg rolls on google I pop up. I'm like a 5-star restaurant on google," Williams said.

He makes specialty egg rolls, egg roll cones, and extendo egg rolls, and each is filled with a choice of foods ranging from mac and cheese, lobster, chicken, and rice.

"God gave me a vision and I kinda just took off with it."

Every other weekend, Williams offers the specialty meals his customers travel miles for to the homeless.

"God is just showing me how to be a better person for the community."

If you want to order some of Chef Mike's On the Roll, Next Level Eggrolls you just contact him through Instagram or TikTok.

