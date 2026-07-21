SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak has surpassed 6,100 confirmed cases, and local grocery stores are feeling the financial impact — even those with no connection to the suspected source.

At Vince and Joe's Gourmet Market in Shelby Township, store manager Justin Viel said the outbreak has taken a significant toll on produce sales.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak tops 6,000 cases as sales decline at local produce markets

"We've definitely seen a decline in our produce department, especially our house made prepared salads is down about 50 to 60 percent," Viel said.

The Food and Drug Administration says their traceback investigation and outbreak data currently point to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms locations in central Mexico as the likely source of the outbreak. However, the agency also says a previously positive test of the suspected product has been ruled a false positive.

Related video: FDA false positive creates confusion as Michigan cyclospora cases top 6,100

FDA said Taylor Farms lettuce sample tested for cyclospora came back false positive

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has interviewed 2,600 of the state's 6,100 positive cases. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian urged caution.

"We can't rule out that other things haven't been cross contaminated," Bagdasarian said.

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Bagdasarian offered guidance to residents concerned about their risk.

"I really want people to focus on their lettuce and salad greens and how it's being processed. Removing those outer layers is the No. 1 tip I want to give people," Bagdasarian said.

For weeks before the FDA identified a likely source, the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the outbreak could be linked to leafy greens and other fresh produce. During that period of uncertainty, Viel said customers had a lot of questions.

"In the beginning, multiple times a day. We've had catering orders being canceled, whether it had salads or lettuce on a sandwich," Viel said. "The parsley, kale, cilantro, mint, all leafy greens people are a little bit weary about."

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Viel said Vince and Joe's has no connection to Taylor Farms.

"We don't use Taylor Farms. We've never purchased them," Viel said.

Regardless, the store has washed and sanitized all display and food areas and emphasizes that its pre-made salads are pre-washed in house but not pre-processed.

"We only use fresh, whole heads of leafy greens here that we peel the exterior layers. We never buy pre-washed, pre-processed — fresh greens here,” Viel said.

Previous report: Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak likely largest in U.S. history, health officials say

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak likely largest in US history, health officials say

As more information is found regarding the source, Vince and Joe's hopes it leads customers back to the produce aisle.

"I think the consumer is going to be a little less cautious and go back to eat Michigan produce since it's in season, it’s fresh,” Viel said."Fresh produce is the way you want to eat."

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

