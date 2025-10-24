Michigan pauses SNAP benefits due to federal shutdown, affecting 1.4 million residents

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan has ordered a pause on SNAP benefits for November due to a lack of funding from the federal government shutdown, affecting 13% of households in the state, or approximately 1.4 million people.

For Warren resident 26-year-old Kendyl McEvoy SNAP benefits are essential to feeding her family of five, including three young children.

"It's everything. It's what holds my family together. It's what feeds us," McEvoy said.

She and her husband receive about $300 monthly in SNAP benefits, which they use to feed their two sons, ages 6 and 4, and their 2-year-old daughter. She says her 4-year-old has autism and is sensitive to how food feels, smells and looks.

"He has food sensory, and that's his main issue. When I get my food stamps, I use it for that, and if I lose that, that's coming all out of pocket," McEvoy said.

WXYZ

The pause in benefits is already causing concern for local food assistance organizations, which are preparing for increased demand.

"I never thought the government shutdown would have me in this situation. It may not seem like much to most people, but it's a lot for me," McEvoy said.

Fred Cabras, director of social services at Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, says they're already seeing more people seeking help.

"For us, that means we need to make sure that we have more product on the shelves, 'cause we're seeing more people coming in," Cabras said.

WXYZ

The soup kitchen typically serves about 175 families daily but is now approaching 190 families each day. Cabras expects those numbers to rise further as the benefits pause takes effect.

The organization is working to partner with other groups to secure additional products and donations. Cabras noted that beyond SNAP recipients, they're also preparing to assist federal workers who have been furloughed.

"They're gonna start knocking on our doors shortly because, you know, if they have savings, that's gonna start dwindling," Cabras said.

Meanwhile, McEvoy is stocking up on food while she can and worrying about what lies ahead.

"With everybody going (to food banks) in November, the worrisome part is is there going to be enough, and if so, what is going to be our limits," McEvoy said.

The state recommends calling 211 for assistance or visiting the Food Bank Council of Michigan to locate nearby food banks.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

