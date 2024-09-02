Michigan State Fair continues after shooting with more security, new rules

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Saturday, the parking lot next to the Michigan State Fair was filled with police officers searching for evidence in a shooting that left one 14-year-old boy dead and another one injured.

“Never seen anything like this happen at the state fair, never expected it anything to happen because they have really tight security to get and things like that,” said Kylah Kiel, fair attendee.

I spoke to Detroit resident Kylah Kiel right after the shooting happened Saturday night.

She was inside the fair with her younger siblings when people started screaming and running at around 10 p.m.

She took off running too all while holding her baby brother.

“All I cared about was him, that’s it, he just had to be my number one priority to get him somewhere safe and that’s why I kept saying anyone around us, I just wanted them to be quiet,” said Kiel.

Kiel and her siblings made it out the fair safely.

WXYZ Kylah Kiel

The shooting did not happen inside of the fair but over in a parking lot near it on grand river ave.

Novi police say two 14-year-old boys were shot. One died and the other is expected to be OK.

Police have not identified a suspect but say there is no threat to the public. This shooting appears to be targeted

On Sunday, the fair was back up and running but with limited hours the fair closed at 7pm instead of 10pm.

There was also more security and anyone under 18 had to be with an adult.

We spoke to one fairgoer on Sunday who said she thinks in the future fairs are going to look a lot different after this shooting and other incidents that have happened at large public events across metro Detroit.

“People need to be aware there’s going to be police everywhere you look now,” said Julia Carey of Westland.

WXYZ Julia Carey

Another fairgoer told me about his thoughts on having more security and rules at the fair.

“Certain guidelines can be put in place, they can tighten up on security… but when it comes to like etiquette as far as like how to conduct yourself in public, it has to start at home,” said Vernon Norwood of Detroit.

WXYZ Vernon Norwood

The Michigan State Fair will be open on Monday. It will end at 7 p.m.