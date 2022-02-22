Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended after hitting Wisconsin assistant, issues apology

(WXYZ) — Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is suspended for the rest of the regular season following a postgame altercation with the Wisconsin Badger's coach, an assistant coach, and others.

Three players were also suspended.

The incident took place during Sunday's game and has really rattled the college basketball world as many are just shaking their heads as the fallout continues.

RELATED: Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended after hitting Wisconsin assistant

Howard was also issued a $40,000 fine. In addition, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was issued a $10,000 fine.

Michigan's Terrance Williams II and Diabate as well as Neath were all suspended one game each.

The Big Ten saying Howard clearly violated the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy.

Juwan Howard later came out with a full statement on his own.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry," part of his statement said. "Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

Howard says he will give a personal apology to assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

In the meantime, associate head coach Phil Martelli will take over head coaching duties.