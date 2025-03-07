Mom outraged, says son was forced to clean someone else's urine off Macomb school bathroom floor

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — Utica Community Schools is investigating an incident that happened at Ebeling Elementary School after a mom says her son was told to clean up urine that wasn’t his.

“They let him down. They humiliated him, embarrassed him,” said Kaitlynn McCarthy, a mother of three.

Two of McCarthy’s kids go to Ebeling elementary in Macomb.

She says on Tuesday, her 9-year-old son was upset about something and when she asked what was wrong, he told her this:

“He said 'mom, the teacher made me get a paper towel and clean somebody’s pee up,'” McCarthy said.

The next day, McCarthy spoke to the school’s principal who was allegedly substitute teaching for her son’s class the day of the incident.

“The principal told me, yes… she gave him the paper towel and made him clean the pee off the floor because he was the last one to use the bathroom,” McCarthy said.

She says the principal also told her that it wasn’t a custodian’s job to clean up the bathroom.



“I am very disappointed,” McCarthy added. “This is supposed to be a really nice school… and I trusted them with my kids.”

Utica Community Schools sent us a statement regarding what happened. It reads:

The district has become aware of a report that a student was involved in cleaning up urine in a school bathroom. District protocols require that our facilities staff or other trained personnel clean and manage our restrooms and classrooms.



Currently, the situation is being investigated to ensure that proper protocols are understood and being followed within the building. As this matter involves the privacy of students and staff members, the district will not comment further at this time.



The health and safety of our students remains a top priority for Utica Community Schools. UCS appreciates its strong partnership with parents and community members as together we provide every child with an education of excellence. Utica Community Schools

McCarthy added that her son is still upset about what happened.

“I was embarrassed for my son,” McCarthy said. "He was crying in front of his whole entire class.”

McCarthy says she plans to send her kids to a different school in another district for the next school year.

