Monroe County prepared for heavy snowfall

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Monroe is one of several cities that declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. It starts at 8 a.m.

Residents won't be allowed to park on major routes while public services clear the roads of snow and ice.

The southeast edge of Michigan is expecting to get hit the worst with anywhere from 11 to 15 inches in the forecast.

The Monroe County Road Commission is also urging cooperation from drivers with the projected challenges ahead. To keep county roads as clear and as safe as possible, Managing Director Dori Hawkins-Freelain says it’s all hands on deck.

She says preparation for the projected storm started with coordination between the sheriff's office and county administration.

“We’re not sure how deep this storm will be and how we’ll be impacted, but we’re geared up," Hawkins-Freelain told 7 Action News.

David Leach, superintendent of maintenance, says the road commission is stocked up on salt from last year and everything’s good to go.

“Our trucks are all up and running at this point in time. Knock on wood. Not that they will continue running. Something’s going to breakdown," he said.

Leach added, "Yea, certain parts are very difficult to get at this time due to COVID and the delays and all the stuff that comes with it.”

Hawkins-Freelain says to pack your patience if you are on the road while her crews are working.

“It takes time and when you have an event of this nature where snow is consistently falling, constantly falling and crews are out there trying to push it away, but you have to have patience," she explained.

The road commission asks that you give the trucks room to work. Depending on when and how the snow falls, visibility can be an issue. So, allow crews to see and do their job.

