Months-long landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday.

Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.

Police say she went missing after leaving home with her cousin Jaylen Brazier. Investigators said Brazier confessed to dumping her body.

Investigators say statements he made in January about disposing of her body led them to eventually search the landfill.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation and the community have volunteered several hours, and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to help with the search.

On Wednesday, Detroit police said the search has ended. They plan to provide an update next week.