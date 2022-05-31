Crews begin landfill search for body of missing teen Zion Foster

LENOX TWNSHP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Phase one for "Operation Justice for Zion" is underway. It's the landfill search for the remains of Zion Foster, 17, who went missing in January.

Investigators say Foster's cousin confessed to putting the Eastpointe teen's body in a dumpster in January.

Today, heavy equipment operators started digging a path to build a road that leads to the search site. Detroit police say a search deck will also be built for debris to be sorted.

They'll be removing 20 feet of material above the area they're focusing on.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation says community support has been crucial in helping make the search possible.

Ciera Milton, Zion's mother, told 7 Action News on Monday, "I believe that this searching and finding her would definitely solidify their case."

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation is still looking for food to be donated to those conducting the search.

Patti Kukula, the foundation's executive director, says if any restauranteurs would like to donate food for breakfast or lunch, please reach out to the foundation.

If interested, you can head to detroitpublicsafety.org. You can also call 313-434-2761.

