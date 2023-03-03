More than 78K are without power Friday evening due to heavy snow, winds

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 78,000 metro Detroit residents are without power Friday evening, according to DTE's outage map.

Just days after power was restored for hundreds of thousands of residents, Friday's winter storm is already proving to be challenging.

On Thursday, DTE release the following statement ahead of the storm:

"Trees and branches weakened by last week’s ice storm may cause more damage to the electric system following the predicted snow and winds. DTE’s Storm Response Team is prepared to respond to power outages caused by the weather as quickly and safely as possible."

7's First Alert Weather Team is tracking heavy snow with 6"-9" accumulation possible, wind gusts up to 40 mph and temperatures in the low 30s.

The National Weather Service projects the snow will last through 4:00 am Saturday.

DTE asks the public to stay 25 feet away from downed wires or any object close to or touching downed wires. To report a downed wire, call 800-477-4747, visit outage.dteenergy.com or report the downed wire on the DTE app.

