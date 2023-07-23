Motor City Church to host baby product giveaway for families in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you have been to Downtown Detroit on a Sunday, then chances are you would have come across Motor City Church.

Back in March, you saw on 7 Action News how the church transforms every weekend from CrossFit in the D gym to a place of worship.

But other days, when the church is not in service, they are at your service, thanks to their So Loved Project.

"We are taking action with giving to families and single mothers in need. And we are giving diapers, baby wipes, and clothing," said Stovall.

Lauren Stovall is one of the volunteers. She helps organize the items, create these care bags, and hand them out for free to the ones in need.

"Is the service available to everyone?" asked 7 Action News.

"Yes, we are particularly focusing on 0 to 24 months old," said Stovall.

"Do they need to be members of the Church?" asked 7 Action News.

"Absolutely not," said Stovall.

The So Loved project dates back to the inception of Motor City Church.

In 2020, the program gave away laundry detergents and cleaning liquids.

In 2021, they distributed kits containing essential items to people experiencing homelessness.

Last year, the focus was to provide the ones in need with garments, socks, and shoes.

"It's a whole other thing for me to say you are so loved, and let me show you by helping you and meeting some of the physical needs that you may have," said Pastor Shockey, Motor City Church.

Pastor Josh Shockey and his wife, Emily, say that one of the program's biggest challenges is getting the word out so more and more people can benefit.

"You've got your wife, three kids. Being a family man, does that help you understand the community's needs better?" asked 7 Action News.

"I think so in 2023, let's be real, everyone's got something they need help with, so down the road, we really we can help with automotive issues, that we can help with housing with feeding people in the community. Every need that you can think of, its our desire to help meet that need," said Pastor Shockey, Motor City Church.

Meanwhile, Lauren says receiving the So Loved bag is an easy process.

"So on the form, we are asking how many children you have, what you want, what you need, so it's a seamless process. We are prepackaging the items and handing them over," said Stovall.

The So Loved Project by the Motor Church is an ongoing initiative. This year's theme is to help families in need.

To donate, benefit or learn more about the program, head to https://www.motorcitychurch.com/so-loved