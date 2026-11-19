MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A looming change to the federal definition of hemp could force some CBD businesses to overhaul their inventories, including a downtown Mount Clemens shop whose owner says the change could cost him tens of thousands of dollars.

Jeff Borja, a retired schoolteacher, opened Revita CBD in downtown Mount Clemens in 2019. The store primarily sells gummies, tincture oils and topical products.

“This is my retirement passion,” Borja said.

But Borja says a federal rule scheduled to take effect Dec. 11 could dramatically change the products he is allowed to sell.

Section 781 of the 2026 Agriculture Appropriations Act changes the federal definition of hemp and sets new limits on the amount of THC permitted in hemp-derived products.

Under the new definition, products would not be allowed to contain more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container.

Borja sells full-spectrum CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC per dose. He says nearly his entire inventory would have to be replaced if the new federal standard takes effect as scheduled.

“The impact’s gonna be devastating, gonna cost me tens of thousands of dollars,” Borja said.

He said replacing those products would also require new labeling and testing.

“Essentially what 781 is gonna do is annihilate full-spectrum CBD, and there will only be broad-spectrum CBD that will be legally sold,” Borja said. “All my product is full spectrum. It would all be illegal.”

Cannabis law attorney John Fraser, with Dykema, said the changes are aimed in part at closing loopholes that emerged after Congress legalized hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill.

“The intention when the 2018 Farm Bill was passed was to create a legal market for hemp and CBD, never to create intoxicating products,” Fraser said.

For longtime Revita CBD customer Suki Vandermaas, however, the potential impact extends beyond businesses selling the products.

Vandermaas said she uses full-spectrum CBD to help her sleep.

“It helps with the mind-chatter, relax, totally relax,” she said.

She also buys hemp products for her dog, using a tincture when thunderstorms are approaching.

Vandermaas said she worries the new restrictions could make products she has relied on harder to find.

“It’s pointless, kinda like trying to destroy a business, and we need this business,” she said.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan effort is underway in Washington to change course before the Dec. 11 deadline.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tim Sheehy introduced the Hemp Guardrails Act on Wednesday. Klobuchar said the legislation is intended to “keep safe hemp products on store shelves and protect consumers from dangerous products.”

Borja is hoping Congress acts before the new federal definition takes effect.

“The next three weeks are gonna be tough,” Borja said. “A lot of anxiety out here for businesses like mine across the nation.”

