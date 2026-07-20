(WXYZ) — You see them every day on the side of the road -- a trooper, a tow truck driver or an EMT helping someone in need. But too many drivers aren't moving over; in fact, 13 Michigan State police cruisers have been hit during traffic stops so far this year.

Today, troopers are stepping up enforcement of the Move Over law across the state. Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for stationary authorized vehicles with flashing, rotating or oscillating light activated.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

MSP set to enforce Michigan's Move Over law as part of statewide traffic initiative

The statewide initiative will take place today between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. here in Michigan and several other neighboring states. Moving over for emergency vehicles is state law, and if you can't move over safely, then you must slow down at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. If you're caught violating the law, you'll be stopped and given a hefty $400 fine and two points on your license.

MSP is taking this aggressive stance because they say at least 13 patrol vehicles have been hit this year, seven of them being hit this month alone.

WXYZ

“Honestly, it’s the right thing to do," said Justin Lee, a Pontiac resident we spoke to overnight. "That’s something that I learned from Driver's Ed. Whenever you see emergency vehicles, just pull over to the side and slow down and pull over. Honestly, it creates a safety hazard if you don’t. And honestly, the way I feel about it, I feel like it’s the right thing to do. It should be enforced. People should know that hey, pull over, slow down.”

The last time a trooper was struck and killed on the side of the highway in metro Detroit was September 2024 in Lincoln Park.

Injuring or killing someone can result in a potential felony charge and prison time with significant fines.