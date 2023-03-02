MSU to remove all temporary campus memorials Thursday morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University will be removing the temporary memorials that have been established on campus in the wake of the tragic shooting on Feb. 13.

Flowers, candles and other items have been placed outside of The Union, Berkey Hall, The Rock and the Sparty Statue. In some cases, tents had been erected to keep the memorials protected from the elements.

According to the university, all items will be picked up on March 2 at 10 a.m. due to harsh weather conditions. The flowers will be ground into mulch and used to plant a memorial tree outside Berkey Hall.

Other items will be preserved by the MSU Archives and MSU Museum. Students and faculty are welcome to assist in the removal of the items.

