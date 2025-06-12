BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — While you were sleeping, another police chase ended with a crash in Detroit, resulting in multiple injuries.

Watch our live report from the 6 a.m. show

Multiple people injured in crash after Beverly Hills police chase ends on Detroit's west side

This is the second time this week that a chase started outside the city, but ended in a crash within city limits, with the first chase starting in Warren. One person was hospitalized and two people were arrested after that chase and crash.

Watch our previous coverage

Two arrested, one hospitalized in crash after Warren police chase

The chase began in Beverly Hills in the area of 13 Mile and Southfield, and ended at West McNichols and James Couzens on Detroit's west side.

McNichols over The Lodge was shut down after the incident, with investigators reconstructing the crash.

We're told by officers on the scene that this pursuit started in Beverly Hills, about eight miles away from where it ended here in Detroit.

Police also confirmed that people involved in the crash did get hurt, but both the extent of the injuries and the number of people injured are unknown at this time.

Police have not said what initiated the pursuit. Authorities have had this area shut down since around 1 a.m.; no word on when this intersection will open back up to traffic.