National IPA Day: Here are some of our favorite IPAs in metro Detroit & Michigan

The first Thursday in August is National IPA Day, celebrating all things hoppy beer. IPAs – which stands for India Pale Ale – have continued to grow in popularity.

Michigan is also among the best beer states in Michigan, with hundreds of large and small breweries spread out across the state.

To celebrate National IPA Day, we're looking at some of the best IPAs in Michigan that you should try.

Metro Detroit breweries

Elephant Juice from Eastern Market Brewing Co.

The flagship New England IPA from EMBC, Elephant Juice has citra and mosaic hops to make an easy-drinking, citrusy IPA at 7.2% ABV.

Atwater IPA from Atwater Brewing

Atwater just released the Atwater IPA this year. The brewery said the beer is a perfect Midwest IPA and is made with centennial hops, mixed with cascade hops, and comes in at 6.5% ABV.

Norm's IPA from Griffin Claw

The American IPA from Griffin Claw in Birmingham is citrusy, hoppy and piney with three different hops. It comes in at 7.2% ABV and 65 IBU.

DRIPA from Kuhnhenn Brewing Company

DRIPA is a double rice imperial IPA that won the gold medal at the 2012 World Beer Cup. It comes in at 9.5% ABV.

Rezolute IPA from Drafting Table Brewing Company

This is the flagship IPA from Wixom's Drafting Table. It's brewed with Pacific Northwest hops and is 7.7% ABV.

If You Seek a Pleasant IPA from Brew Detroit

This American IPA is brewing with Michigan-grown Chinook hops and comes in at 7% ABV.

Gonna Need a Bigger Boat from Copper Hop Brewing Co.

Copper Hop Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores brews Gonna Need a Bigger Boat. It's a hazy New England IPA at 7.4% ABV with 17 pounds of hops.

War Cry IPA from Fillmore 13 Brewery

The flagship IPA from Fillmore 13 in Pontiac, War Cry is brewed with Columbus, chinook and cascade hops and is 6.5% ABV.

Other Michigan breweries

Bell's Two Hearted

When people think of IPAs, most know about Bell's Two Hearted – which has been named the best beer in America several times. The 7% ABV beer has flavors of citrus, grapefruit and pine, and is named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Founders All Day IPA

Another nationally-known IPA, All Day is an easy-drinking session IPA which comes in a 4.7% ABV.

Short's Huma Luma Licious

This imperial IPA comes in at 7.7% ABV and was the first beer Joe Short poured at the pub, according to the brewery.

Tangerine Space Machine from New Holland Brewing Co.

This hazy IPA is the flagship for New Holland and is citrusy with galaxy and citra hops. It comes in at 6.8% ABV.

51K IPA from Blackrocks Brewery

You don't have to go all the way to Marquette to try 51K IPA. The American IPA has grapefruit and pine flavors and is 7% ABV.