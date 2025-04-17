Abdul El-Sayed announces campain for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat

In a launch video released on Thursday morning, Abdul El-Sayed announced his candidacy for Michigan's Open Senate seat.

A Rhodes Scholar and med school graduate of Columbia Unverisuty, El-Sayed worked as a public health professor before serving as Detroit's Health Director for nearly two years. He also served as Director & Health Officer for Wayne County's Health, Human and Veterans Services from December 2022 to now, according to his LinkedIn page.

In his time working in Health, he helped secure free glasses for kids, removed lead from Detroit elementarys, and made Narcan universally accessible. He currently lives in Ann Arbor with his wife and two kids.

El-Sayed ran for Governor in 2018, losing to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“In Michigan, we don’t wait around – we fight back and forge our future,” said Abdul in a statement announcing his candidacy. “Now, it’s time to bring that Michigan grit to Washington and reshape our politics to work for us.”

To learn more about El-Sayed,head to his campaign website at this link.

Related election information