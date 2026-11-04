Democrat Abdul El-Sayed to win U.S. Senate race in Michigan, AP projects

Democrat Abdul-El Sayed will win the highly contested Michigan U.S. Senate race, the Associated Press projects.

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers for the seat that was vacated by Sen. Gary Peters.

Hear from El-Sayed in his victory speech in the video below

Abdul El-Sayed speaks after claiming victory in U.S. Senate race in Michigan

The win is another seat gained for Democrats in the U.S. Senate, which they will have control of.

Prior to the election, El-Sayed and Rogers participated in a television debate at WXYZ-TV.

Watch the entire U.S. Senate debate between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed

A Rhodes Scholar and med school graduate of Columbia University, El-Sayed worked as a public health professor before serving as Detroit's Health Director for nearly two years. He also served as Director & Health Officer for Wayne County's Health, Human and Veterans Services.

El-Sayed ran for Governor in 2018, losing to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Around 1 a.m. EST, Rogers told people at a party that there was still a path to victory.

This is Rogers' second straight loss in a U.S. Senate race after he lost to Sen. Elissa Slotkin in 2024.

Rogers is a U.S. Army veteran, a former FBI agent and former U.S. congressman. He said he was running to work with President Donald Trump and help bring change to Washington.

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