Democrat Christina Hines wins election in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, flipping seat

Democrat Christina Hines has won the election in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, flipping a competitive seat from red to blue as both parties fight for control of Congress, the Associated Press projects.

Hines, a Macomb County mom who is a former prosecutor and law professor, beat Republican Michael Bouchard in the hotly-contested race.

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Jocelyn Benson gives victory speech

The 10th Congressional District is John James’ seat, which he gave up to run for governor. It was previously one of the most competitive seats in the United States.

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Bouchard is the son of Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. He graduated from Michigan State University and served in the U.S. Army in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions.

The 10th Congressional District includes parts of Macomb County, including Warren, Sterling Heights and Shelby Township, plus Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.

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