Democrat Eli Savit to win Michigan’s attorney general race, AP projects

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit has won the Michigan attorney general’s race, beating out Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, the Associated Press projects.

Savit, a Democrat, was elected Washtenaw County Prosecutor in 2021. He joins other Democrats Jocelyn Benson and Garlin Gilchrist who were elected governor and secretary of state respectively.

He grew up in Ann Arbor and went to the University of Michigan before working for federal judges and eventually clerking for the U.S. Supreme Court. He came back to Michigan and worked in private practice and then for the City of Detroit.

Lloyd, a Republican, was nominated as the Republican attorney general earlier this year. He was appointed Eaton County Prosecutor in 2013 and has bee re-elected ever since.

He joined the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office in 2003 and previously worked in Jackson County and in private practice.

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