Democrat Jeremy Moss wins election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Democrat Jeremy Moss has won the election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, keeping a competitive seat blue as both parties fight for control of Congress, the Associated Press projects.

Moss, who is from Southfield, served in the Michigan State House and currently serves as a Michigan State Senator. He ran against Republican Ethan Baker, who is the mayor of Troy.

With just over 65% of votes counted, Moss has 59.53% of the vote compared to 38.14%.

Watch below: Checking in where things stand in the Michigan Midterm election

Checking in where things stand in the Michigan Midterm election

The 11th Congressional District includes Troy, Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, Pontiac and other parts of Western Oakland County. It was previously occupied by Haley Stevens, who chose to run for U.S. Senate but lost in the primary.

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