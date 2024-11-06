Democrats Kyra Harris Bolden and Kimberly Thomas win Michigan Supreme Court race

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Democrats Kyra Harris Bolden and Kimberly Thomas have been elected to the Michigan Supreme Court, according to Decision Desk HQ projections. They beat out Republicans Andrew Fink and Patrick O'Grady.

The wins give Democrats a 5-2 majority on the Michigan Supreme Court on the seven-person court.

Bolden was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court and began her term on Jan. 2023. She was the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the state Supreme Court.

She was facing reelection after being appointed to replace Bridget McCormack, whose term ended in 2029. She will now serve out the rest of the term.

Bolden — who grew up in Southfield — got her law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and also served in the Michigan House of Representatives.

She was a judicial law clerk in the Wayne County Third Circuit Court and also worked in private practice as a civil litigation attorney.

Thomas — who was nominated as a candidate by Democrats along with Bolden — is currently a law professor at the University of Michigan where she runs the Juvenile Justice Clinic.

She also served on the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform and she was honored with a U.S. Fulbright Scholar Award.

Thomas will replace retiring Republican Justice David Viviano.

