DOJ to monitor polls in 27 states, including Michigan, for federal voting rights compliance

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will monitor polls in 27 states, including Michigan, to make sure they are complying with federal voting rights.

According to the Department of Justice, they will monitor 86 jurisdictions across the 27 states.

Officials said the department regularly uses staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws during elections across the country.

In Michigan, the monitoring will happen in:



City of Ann Arbor, Michigan

City of Detroit, Michigan

City of Flint, Michigan

City of Grand Rapids, Michigan

City of Hamtramck, Michigan

City of Warren, Michigan

According to the department, the civil rights division will coordinate the monitoring and monitors will include personnel from the civil rights division, other department divisions, the U.S. Attorneys Offices and federal observers through the Office of Personnel Management.

Reports for possible violations of federal voting rights laws can be made through the department's website at www.civilrights.justice.gov or by calling toll-free at 800-253-3931.

