Donald Trump coming back to Metro Detroit this week for Town Hall

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States who is currently running for re-election, will be back in Metro Detroit this week, for a town hall happening in Warren.

According to the event section of his website, the former President will be at Macomb Community College for a town hall that's set to start at 6 p.m. EST.

Trump was just in Flint earlier this week, to appeal to auto workers on the campaign trail.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Donald Trump courts auto workers during Flint Campaign Stop

Donald Trump courts auto workers during Flint campaign stop

His running mate, Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance, will also be in Michigan next week, campaigning in Traverse City.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who Trump is running against, was also in Michigan earlier month, speaking to Union Workers on Labor Day.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kamala Harris addresses union workers at event in Detroit on Labor Day

Kamala Harris addresses union workers at event in Detroit on Labor Day

Below is a statement from Michigan Democratic Coordinated Campaign Rapid Response Director Shafeeqa Kolia:

“Donald Trump’s presidency was a disaster for Michigan auto workers, and no one knows that better than the people of Warren, where Trump allowed a GM plant to close down — after standing in Warren and promising that not one plant would close under his watch. As president, Trump killed 30,000 manufacturing jobs and made it easier for companies to ship our jobs overseas. A second Trump term would be even worse – just last week he said we should let the Chinese Communist Party ‘dominate’ the future of the US auto industry.”

With Michigan being a swing state in the upcoming Presidential election, next week likely won't be the last time that Trump and Vance are in Michigan. We'll keep you updated on future Metro Detroit campaign stops as soon as we learn more.