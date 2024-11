(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will both be in metro Detroit on Friday with just days before election day.

Trump will hold a rally in Warren on Friday afternoon while Walz will also bein metro Detroit for an event.

It comes ahead of Tuesday's election and amid early voting in Michigan where hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast.

Walz will also be in Flint and Traverse City on Friday and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Sunday.

