Early voting in Michigan ends with more than 1.2 million people casting their ballots

(WXYZ) — More than 1.2 million Michiganders cast their ballot through early voting for the 2024 general election, according to the state's voter dashboard.

On Sunday, 189,442 people cast their ballot, according to the dashboard. That's the highest daily total in the state. The previous high was the day before with 145,955people voting.

After voters passed a slew of voting rights changes in Michigan in 2022, the state allowed early in-person voting. Communities in Michigan had to allow at least nine days of early voting for at least eight hours a day, starting the second Saturday before an election and ending the Sunday before.

In all, 1,214,444 people early-voted in Michigan for the 2024 general election.

Last week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference after the first weekend, calling early voting a "huge success" and thanking poll workers.

During the 2024 presidential primary in Michigan, around 79,000 people cast an early vote, and in the August primary, it was around 73,000.

According to the SOS, 2,405,428 people have requested absentee ballots. Of those, 1,981,594 have been returned.

State numbers show that 3,196,038 people have cast their votes by absentee or early voting, totaling about 44% of the active registered voter turnout.

People who are not registered to vote but can still register in person at their clerk's office through election day and cast a ballot.

Those who have an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it are urged to return it in person at their local clerk's office or at an official ballot drop box in their jurisdiction.

