Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Warren on Friday

Former President Donald Trump will be in Warren on Friday afternoon for a rally with just days before the election.

It's not clear where in the city Trump will speak.

Also on Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will be in Michigan. He'll have events in Detroit, Flint and Traverse City ahead of the election.

On Tuesday, Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, spoke at two rallies in Michigan, and both Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris were in Ann Arbor on Monday.

