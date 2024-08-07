JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris on illegal immigration during Shelby Township campaign stop

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ — Senator JD Vance blasted Vice President Kamala Harris during his first solo campaign stop in Michigan at the Shelby Township Police Department.

"We've got to throw Kamala Harris out of office, not give her a promotion, and that's what our law enforcement needs," said the Republican nominee for vice president to a small group of invited guests and the media Wednesday.

The Vance campaign and Police Chief Robert Shelide highlighted alleged crimes of illegal immigrants that detectives in Shelby Township have investigated in recent months.

"Our police officers have dealt with three acts over the last few months involving criminals who have entered the country illegally. Two of those acts have been horrific," Shelide said.

Vance then said when President Donald Trump was in office, they were building a border wall that made it "harder for illegal aliens to come here in the first place."

Harris is scheduled to campaign in Michigan Wednesday evening.



With the general election just three months away, 7 News Detroit reached out to women voters in Macomb County to hear what they're hoping the candidates focus on as their campaigns kick into high gear.

