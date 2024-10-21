JD Vance returning to metro Detroit on Thursday for a campaign stop

(WXYZ) — JD Vance is expected to travel back to Michigan this week for a campaign event.

Donald Trump’s running mate is heading to Waterford this time to speak at the Elite Jet Center at Contact, the campaign announced.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday (October 24).

General admission tickets are available. Click here for more information.

With just weeks away until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing and both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have made multiple trips to the battleground state.

Harris is in metro Detroit today for an event in Royal Oak.

