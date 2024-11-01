Kamala Harris making stops in Michigan this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Michigan this weekend and will be stopping in metro Detroit just days before Election Day.

Her campaign announced that she will be visiting Detroit, Pontiac and East Lansing on Sunday.

She is scheduled to start in Detroit by attending service at a Black church, where she will also speak. She will then go to a restaurant in Detroit before stopping in Pontiac.

Details about the Pontiac stop were not immediately known.

Later on, Harris will travel to East Lansing to rally at Michigan State University with young voters. She’s expected to speak at MSU around 6:30 p.m.

Specific locations and times for Harris’ Detroit and Pontiac stops have not yet been released.

Harris’ campaign says Sunday will be her 11th visit to Michigan, with six stops in Detroit and two in Lansing. Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited Ann Arbor on Monday with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers to rally with young voters.

Walz is scheduled to return to Michigan on Friday.

