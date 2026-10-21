LIVE UPDATES: Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed face off in final U.S. Senate debate

(WXYZ) —

The WXYZ-TV Michigan U.S. Senate debate is happening now. Watch it in the video player below:

WXYZ's U.S. Senate Debate

With just 13 days until Election Day, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are facing off in the final debate in the race for the U.S. Senate.

Both men are looking to take control of the seat being vacated by Sen. Gary Peters, as both parties fight for control of Congress.

The debate is taking place at WXYZ-TV in Southfield and is moderated by 7 News Detroit anchors Carolyn Clifford and Alicia Smith, and 7 News Detroit Editorial Director Chuck Stokes.

See the updates from the debate in the videos below.

7 p.m.

The U.S. Senate debate has kicked off with opening statements from Rogers and El-Sayed. Watch their opening statements below:

Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed give opening statements in final U.S. Senate debate

QUESTION 1

ECONOMY / INFLATION

One of the top concerns we've heard from our viewers is the cost of living. Families are struggling with the cost of groceries, gas and other essentials. What specific legislation would you support in the Senate to bring costs down and put more money in Michiganders' pockets?

Watch the responses from Rogers and El-Sayed in the video player below:

U.S. Senate Debate: Rogers, El-Sayed on how they plan to bring costs down

QUESTION 2

U.S. AND FOREIGN TARIFFS / CANADIAN RELATIONS

The Trump administration has used tariffs as a major trade policy tool. In your view, have those tariffs helped or hurt American workers, consumers and manufacturers?

Watch the responses from Rogers and El-Sayed in the video player below:

U.S. Senate Debate: Rogers, El-Sayed on Trump tariff impacts on Americans

QUESTION 3

WAR WITH IRAN

The United States has used military force against Iran, a decision that has divided Americans. Do you believe Iran poses a significant threat to U.S. national security, and what should America's strategy be moving forward?

Watch the responses from Rogers and El-Sayed in the video player below:

U.S. Senate Debate: Rogers, El-Sayed on the War in Iran

QUESTION 4

U.S. IMMIGRATION POLICIES / BORDER SECURITY

What changes, if any, would you make to current immigration and border policies, and how would you balance enforcement, legal immigration and asylum claims?

Watch the responses from Rogers and El-Sayed in the video player below:

U.S. Senate Debate: Rogers, El-Sayed on immigration and border policies

QUESTION 5

HEALTH CARE COSTS / PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES / INSURANCE

Health care costs in America continue to rise, outpacing inflation and placing a growing burden on individuals and families. If elected, would you work to expand, modify, or roll back policies of the Affordable Care Act?

Watch the responses from Rogers and El-Sayed in the video player below:

U.S. Senate Debate: Rogers, El-Sayed on managing health care costs for Americans

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