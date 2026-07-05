Mallory McMorrow suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) has suspended her campaign for U.S. Senate, announcing the news on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

McMorrow departing leaves only two candidates in the race for Democratic primary: U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and former Wayne County health chief Abdul El-Sayed. McMorrow had announced her bid for the senate seat in April of 2025.

This comes two days before the Democratic hopefuls are set to participate in a debate that airs statewide, hosted by WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids.

Stevens released the following statement on McMorrow dropping out:

“Anyone who raises their hand to serve the people of Michigan and puts forward thoughtful ideas for how they would lead earns my respect. Mallory McMorrow has been an important voice, both in this race and in the State Senate, for policies that benefit Michigan’s children and families, and I look forward to working with her in the future to build a stronger Michigan for everyone.”

“As we enter the final month of the primary election, I'm excited to continue to make my case to Michiganders why I'm the strongest Democrat to defeat Mike Rogers this November, lower costs, protect manufacturing jobs, and stand up to Trump's abuses of power.”

El-Sayed released the following statement on the matter:

“Throughout this campaign, Senator McMorrow showed what it looks like to fight back against a politics that rigs the system against too many of us. While we have policy disagreements, I never questioned whether Senator McMorrow would fight for a better America for my daughters and hers.

“The same party insiders she had the courage to challenge have been bullying anyone who opposes their chosen candidate. After spending $30 million to drown Senator McMorrow and me out, they’re now spending even more to attack me. It’s everything we are standing up against.

“I welcome her supporters to our movement to stand up against money in politics, to put money back in pockets, and pass Medicare for All. We cannot allow the establishment to decide our nominee for us.”

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