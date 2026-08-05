Michael Bouchard wins Republican nomination for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, AP Projects

(WXYZ) — Michael Bouchard has won the Republican nomination for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, as he looks to take over the seat previously held by John James.

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The 10th Congressional District includes parts of Macomb County, including Warren, Sterling Heights and Shelby Township, plus Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.

James won the seat by fewer than 600 votes in 2022, but won by more than 26,000 votes in 2024.

Bouchard is the son of Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. He graduated from Michigan State University and served in the U.S. Army in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions.

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