Michigan Voter Guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 election

The 2026 General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, with several major state and federal races on the line in Michigan.

Check out everything our Michigan Voter Guide below.

Key Dates and Deadlines

Michigan's 2026 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4

Michigan's 2026 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3

You can register at any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at your city or township clerk’s office. If you’re registering another way, your voter registration application must be received or postmarked at least 15 days before the election.

Online and mail requests for an absent voter ballot must be received by your township or city clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. If you’re already registered at your current address, you can request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election.

at your clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election. Early in-person voting must be offered for at least nine consecutive days beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for eight hours a day. In 2026, that means it will start at the latest on Saturday, Oct. 24, and run through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Tues, Nov. 3: In-person voting begins with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voter registration

You can register in any form, in-person or online, up until 14 days before an election.

Within those 14 days, you can register to vote and vote in person up until and on election day at your city or township clerk's office.

CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS HERE

To be eligible to register to vote you must be:



A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

You can register when you are 17.5 years old, but you can’t vote until you’re 18.

Proof of residency if registering within two weeks of Election: If you register within 14 days of Election Day, You must show proof of where you live. Documents must have your name and current address. You can show a digital copy of documents. Acceptable documents include:



Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

Early Voting in Michigan

Michigan voters have the right to cast an early, in-person vote at sites throughout metro Detroit after voters passed changes with Proposal 2 in 2022.

The early voting period will begin the second Saturday before the general election and end the Sunday before. It must be offered for at least nine consecutive days for at least eight hours a day leading up to the election.

Voters can look up their assigned early voting site or sites up to 60 days before the election on the state's voter information website.

Hours vary by location, but early voting must be offered for at least nine consecutive days, beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for eight hours a day.

Absentee/Mail-In Voting

Voters in Michigan chose to allow people to vote absentee for no reason, meaning anyone can request and obtain an absentee ballot. You can even apply online.

REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT HERE

You cannot request an absentee ballot until 75 days before an election.

You can request an absentee ballot by mail up until 5 p.m. the Friday before the election, and you can request an absentee voter ballot in person at your local clerk's office up to 4 p.m. on the day before the election. That ballot must be completed at the clerk's office.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.

You can find your absentee ballot drop-box here

In-Person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You need to bring ID. If you don't, you can still vote. You have to sign an affidavit and then you can vote.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You need to bring ID. If you don't, you can still vote. You have to sign an affidavit and then you can vote.

Make sure you know your polling place ahead of time, and double-check to find out if your location has changed.

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION HERE

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I do not have a valid ID?

If you do not have a valid ID, you can still vote. You have to sign an affidavit saying you are the person who is voting, and then you can vote.

What if I need to change my absentee ballot?

If you have already voted absentee and wish to change your vote, you can spoil your ballot by submitting a written request to your city or township clerk. You must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

What are my voting options if I'm a member of the armed forces or overseas?

Click here to learn how to vote if you are a member of the armed forces or are otherwise overseas.

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