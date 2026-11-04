Michigan voters pass Proposal 2 seeking to limit some campaign contributions, vote down prop 1

Michiganders have voted to pass Proposal 2, a citizen-led ballot initiative that would restrict campaign contributions from regulated utility companies and government contractors.

The measure prohibits regulated utilities — such as DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — and government contractors with more than $250,000 in state contracts, along with people associated with them, from making campaign contributions to political campaigns.

The initiative was organized by Michiganders Money Out of Politics, known as MOP UP Michigan. The group gathered more than 560,000 signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.

Watch below: Past coverage on Proposal 2 in Michigan

Michigan Proposal 2 seeks to limit campaign contributions from utilities and government contractors

Opponents of the measure argue it unfairly targets certain groups while leaving the door open to increased out-of-state dark money contributions.

DTE Energy said in a statement "The MOP Up Michigan ballot proposal is a direct attack on Michiganders — intended to silence them from lawfully participating in issues that affect their lives, families and communities. We will continue to oppose any effort that would harm our communities while handing over more influence to out-of-state billionaires and special interest groups who should not be deciding our future."

Consumers Energy echoed that argument, saying

“Mop Up Michigan’s approach won’t eliminate money in politics—it will simply shift influence away from Michigan companies and toward wealthy national donors and special interests, similar to the dark money funders of their own ballot proposal. Meanwhile, local employers and their employees’ risk being sidelined. We will push back against any attempt to curtail the free speech rights of our co-workers. We will continue to advocate for our employees who voluntarily contribute to CMS Energy Employees for Better Government, our nonpartisan PAC that has been governed – and powered - by employees since its inception in 1977. With this ballot effort, our employees may lose their right to association and to engage in the political process as they do today.”

AP Projects Proposal 1 will fail

According to the Associated Press projection, Michiganders have voted against Proposal 1.

That Proposal asked whether or not voters would want to convene a constitutional convention, and is required to appear on the ballot every 16 years.

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