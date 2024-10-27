More than 145K Michigan voters cast ballots on first day of early voting

(WXYZ) — More than 145,000 people participated in early voting across the state on Saturday.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that 145,134 Michiganders cast their vote on day one, saying the turnout exceeded expectations.

Benson noted that 12 early voting sites had visits from more than 1,000 voters today.

“I’m thrilled to see so many enthusiastic Michigan citizens turning out all across the state in record numbers to make their voices heard,” Secretary Benson said in a statement. “We’re starting a new tradition of early voting here in Michigan, so we don’t just have Election Day, we have Election Days, and options that let you decide what’s most convenient for you. There’s still time to get out and vote – vote from home and return your ballot to your clerk’s ballot drop box, vote early any day between now and Sunday, November 3, or come cast your vote on Election Day. No matter which you choose, your vote is secure, and the results will reflect the will of the people.”

Early voting will run through November 3 for the general election. To find your early voting site,click here.

