More than 1M Michiganders have early voted for the November election; Sunday is the final day

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan surpassed one million in-person early votes on Saturday, a week after early in-person voting began in the state.

According to data from the Michigan Secretary of State's Office, there were 145,955 people who voted early on Saturday, the highest number of daily early voters so far. On the first day of early voting last Saturday, there were 145,134 voters.

In all, 1,025,004 early votes have been cast in the election.

According to the SOS, 2,404,035 people have requested absentee ballots, and 2,353,409 ballots have been sent. Of those, 1,958,440 have been returned.

State numbers show that 2,983,444 people have cast their votes by absentee or early voting, totaling about 41% of the active registered voter turnout.

People who are not registered to vote but can still register in person at their clerk's office through election day and cast a ballot.

Those who have an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it are urged to return it in person at their local clerk's office or at an official ballot drop box in their jurisdiction.

