No election-related clothing & more rules to know about when voting in Michigan

Voters are heading to the polls across Michigan with early voting underway through Sunday – and with Election Day on Tuesday.

There are several rules people must follow when heading into the polls, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office.

Related election information

Check out some of the FAQs and rules you need to know about from the state.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

No, you cannot. Michigan prohibits the practice of displaying election-related materials. That includes clothing and buttons, plus pamphlets, fliers and stickers.

Do I need my voter registration card to vote?

No, as long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list.

You can check your registration status at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Can I use a camera in the polls?

You can take a picture of your own ballot in the voting booth, but you cannot hold up your ballot for a selfie or photo.

Can you return another person's absentee ballot?

There are only certain people legally permitted to return a voter's absentee ballot:



The voter

A member of the voter's immediate family who has been asked to return the ballot

A person residing in the voter's household who has been asked to return the ballot

A mail carrier during the course of their official duty

An authorized election official in the voter's jurisdiction

Can I split my ticket?

Voters can split their ticket in the general election, but can also vote straight ticket. Voting straight ticket does not automatically include selections on the non-partisan side of the ballot.

Do I need to show ID?

Voters will be asked to present photo ID. Acceptable forms include:



Michigan driver's license or state ID card

Driver's license or personal ID card from another state

Federal or state government-issued photo ID

U.S. Passport

Military ID with Photo

Student ID with photo from high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal ID card with photo

If you do not have one, you may sign an affidavit to state you're not in possession of a photo ID>